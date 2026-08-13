Frank Sinatra's Legendary '60s Political Thriller Is One Of The Best Movies Streaming On Tubi

There are some outstanding films in the Tubi catalog, making it one of the best streaming services available today. The Tubi archives are surprisingly expansive, and it's worth perusing them whenever you get a chance. Of course, finding good stuff amid the dreck is one of the biggest challenges us streaming-age viewers face today, which is why it's always nice to get a solid recommendation. And you can't get more solid than the Frank Sinatra-led "The Manchurian Candidate," which is available to stream entirely free on Tubi right now.

It's strange to think that by the time Sinatra was releasing his best work, he'd already gone through a career crisis. In the early 1950s, following a decade of major success, the singer's popularity was beginning to wane. Repeated accusations of being a communist sympathizer didn't help in that regard. But his portrayal of Private Angelo Maggio in 1953's "From Here to Eternity," for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award, helped turn things around.

At the same time he was shooting his celebrated war drama, Sinatra signed with Capitol Records. He then teamed up with arranger Nelson Riddle, and beginning with 1954's "Songs for Young Lovers" delivered some of the finest records of the 20th Century. Meanwhile, he was building on his "From Here to Eternity" success, appearing alongside Alan Hale Jr. of "Gilligan's Island" fame in 1954's "Young At Heart" before leading 1955's "The Man with the Golden Arm" and "Guys and Dolls." He then toplined "High Society" in 1956 and "Pal Joey" the following year. "Ocean's 11" came in 1960, and by that point his acting bonafides were undeniable. But his finest post-"From Here to Eternity" project was arguably yet to come.