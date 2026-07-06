Frank Sinatra And Gilligan's Island Star Alan Hale Jr. Crossed Paths In This '50s Movie

Frank Sinatra and Gordon Douglas worked together on five films, and it all started with 1954's "Young at Heart." The musical sees ol' Blue Eyes play a sulky songwriter who becomes romantically entangled with the daughter of a musical patriarch. It wasn't quite as prestigious an affair as Sinatra's classic war movie from the year prior, "From Here to Eternity" — for which he won an Oscar. But "Young at Heart" was a charming tale that showcased not only Sinatra's charisma and Douglas' practiced hand, it also featured a young Alan Hale Jr., who played a supporting role in the film and added yet another icon to his list of esteemed collaborators.

"Young at Heart" might have been the first time Douglas and Sinatra worked together, but it was the second time the director and Hale Jr. had collaborated. Their first experience with one another was when Hale Jr. appeared in "Up Periscope," a 1959 World War II drama that Douglas directed (and star James Garner absolutely hated) in which Hale Jr. played a naval officer who isn't given too much to do. Thankfully, "Young at Heart" provided a little more for the actor to work with, although he was hardly the film's lead.

Hale Jr. plays Robert Neary, a banker and husband to one of three women who all fall for a handsome musician. Like with so many of his roles at the time, the future "Gilligan's Island" star isn't there to do much in terms of propelling the story. But again, he's given more to do there than in "Up Periscope," and he even shares several scenes with the film's stars, which included both Sinatra and Doris Day.