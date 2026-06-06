Alan Hale Jr. Appeared In A War Movie That Star James Garner Absolutely Hated

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In the late 1950s, Alan Hale Jr. had yet to capture the nation's attention as the lovable Captain Jonas Grumby on "Gilligan's Island." But it wasn't as if he was struggling for work. By 1959, Hale had fronted his own Western series with a unique premise and appeared alongside his future "Gilligan's Island" co-star Russell Johnson in the Western film "Many Rivers to Cross." He'd even worked alongside the likes of Audie Murphy and Kirk Douglas, and he added yet another star to his list of esteemed collaborators in '59 when he appeared in the James Garner-led World War II submarine drama "Up Periscope." For Hale, it must have been a thrill to appear opposite TV's Bret Maverick. Garner, on the other hand, would have rather been anywhere else.

Written by Richard H. Landau and Robb White, "Up Periscope" (itself adapted from White's novel of the same name) sees Garner portray Navy frogman Lt. Kenneth Braden. The newly-trained diver is suddenly called for duty and learns that he's been selected for a mission to the Japanese-held island of Kusaue in order to obtain images of a Japanese code book. Edmond O'Brien's by-the-book Commander Paul Stevenson is tasked with taking Braden on the trip while he and his crew still come to terms with the prior death of a crew member. The central tension comes from the clash between Stevenson and his new recruit, but there's not much conflict in the film until the final act, wherein Braden tries to complete his dangerous mission and escape the island unscathed.

Hale Jr. played a fellow officer by the name of Pat Malone, but he wasn't given much to do. As far as Garner was concerned, however, that was probably for the best, as the star had nothing but contempt for the movie.