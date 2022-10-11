In The Manchurian Candidate, Angela Lansbury Played The Most Evil Movie Mother Ever

If Frank Sinatra had his way, Angela Lansbury would never have given her finest film performance. For the role of Eleanor Iselin, a dead-hearted Communist agent plotting a series of assassinations that will result in the ascension of her alcoholic, McCarthyite husband to the White House, the Chairman of the Board favored Lucille Ball. In conversation with Alec Baldwin at the 2016 TCM Film Festival's screening of "The Manchurian Candidate," the actor confessed a bit of curiosity for this alternate bit of casting. "I mean, that could've been fascinating. You wouldn't have believed that she could be this devil incarnate."

For 1962 audiences, when "The Manchurian Candidate" was initially released, it would've been staggering to see the beloved First Lady of comedy play a cunning matriarch who has the barely suppressed hots for her brainwashed, trained-killer son Raymond Shaw (Lawrence Harvey). But, trust me, when the film was re-released in 1988, it was plenty jarring to behold America's favorite sleuth, Jessica Fletcher, perform the same dramatic function.

Thank god director John Frankenheimer had the foresight and chutzpah to go against his notoriously controlling star. Ball would've been stunt casting. Even if she pulled it off (and she very well could have), "The Manchurian Candidate" would've been marketed on Ball's unprecedented heel turn. Lansbury didn't have anywhere near that cultural cachet at the time. Though she'd earned two Academy Award nominations early in her career for two of her very first screen performances in "Gaslight" and "The Picture of Dorian Gray," Lansbury had quickly gone from ingenue to character actor. At the age of 37, she played 27-year-old Elvis Presley's ditzy mother in "Blue Hawaii." So no one blinked when she was cast as the 34-year-old Harvey's mom in "The Manchurian Candidate."

In the case of Frankenheimer's film, it wasn't so much about the projection of maturity, but rather her ability to devour her male cast members whole.