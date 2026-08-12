All 5 Major Deaths In The House Of The Dragon Season 3 Finale, Explained

Warning: Dragon-sized spoilers follow for the "House of the Dragon" Season 3 finale.

A mixed "House of the Dragon" season ended in an appropriately mixed way. The Season 3 finale delivered some stunning battle scenes that are different from what we've seen before in this universe, some funny Aegon II moments, and a phenomenal performance from Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra. That being said, the finale also delivered some bewildering adaptation choices that justify George R. R. Martin disowning the show and hint at great difficulties for the adaptation as it heads to its final season.

One thing the finale didn't lack was deaths. In true Westeros fashion, the finale of "House of the Dragon" let the bodies hit the floor, with hundreds of dead at the Battle of Tumbleton, and also some known characters meeting their end and changing the course of the Dance of the Dragons.

Just in case you forgot who some of these characters are or why they matter, let's break down every major death in the "House of the Dragon" Season 3 finale. Don't worry, this article won't spoil what happens in the book or in the next season (though at this point it feels like knowledge of the books can't help with how much the show is changing). With that being said, let's pay our respects to the fallen, and maybe laugh at one or two of these because they got what they deserved.