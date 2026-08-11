How To Watch Toy Story 5 At Home

The war between toys and tech is finally — and ironically — coming to a device near you. The widely-acclaimed release of "Toy Story 5" earlier this year proved there's still plenty of juice left to squeeze out of this beloved franchise, even 30-odd years after the original first arrived and announced Pixar as a name to be reckoned with throughout the world of animation. The latest sequel could've easily felt like a cynical cash grab, exposing this series as being a little long in the tooth and out of touch with the reality of being a kid in the year 2026. The skeptics could not have been more wrong, however, and now Disney is preparing to take these misfit toys from theaters to homes.

Ready to have your kids demand that you put on "Toy Story 5" again and again and again? If not, brace yourselves accordingly, parents. Walt Disney Studios has announced that their newest sequel will be releasing on digital beginning August 18, 2026. Those looking to purchase or rent digital copies of the film can do so on the online retailer of their choice, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and more. But that's only the first phase of the House of Mouse's release strategy for their golden goose. The record-breaking, billion dollar-earning blockbuster is also setting the stage for its inevitable release on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD later this year.

In short, fans of all ages will have no shortage of opportunities to watch (and re-watch) "Toy Story 5" as many times as their heart desires — and on whichever screen they choose, naturally. It's your time to shine, Lilypad!