Toy Story Just Did Something At The Box Office No Animated Franchise Has Before

"Toy Story 5" is now the highest-grossing movie of 2026 to date. While Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" continued to rule the box office in its second weekend, adding another $215 million worldwide, Pixar's latest managed to cross a major milestone. More than just a milestone for this individual movie, though, the "Toy Story" franchise has now made its way into the cinematic record books.

With the Pixar sequel adding an additional $10 million domestically and $24.7 million internationally over the weekend, its running total now stands at $1.02 billion globally. That puts it just above "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" ($1.01 billion), Hollywood's first $1 billion box office hit of 2026, as the year's number one movie globally thus far. Granted, "The Odyssey" is probably going to find itself in the number one spot before long, but for the moment, Disney and Pixar get to hold onto the crown.

This brings us to the bigger milestone. "Toy Story" is currently the only animated movie franchise in history that has had three movies in a row make at least $1 billion globally at the box office. 2010's "Toy Story 3" became Pixar's highest-grossing movie for a time, ultimately taking in $1.06 billion worldwide, with 2019's "Toy Story 4" pulling in $1.07 billion. It remains to be seen just how high "Toy Story 5" will climb, but that's three in a row, and that's mighty impressive.

The latest entry in the franchise was directed by Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris. It centers on Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and the rest of the gang. Their jobs are threatened when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie (Scarlett Spears).