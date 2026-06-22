What Toy Story 5's Box Office Means For The Future Of The Franchise

Pixar may have had its struggles with original movies in recent years, but the animation studio's sequels are as popular as they've ever been. Case in point, "Toy Story 5" just posted the biggest opening weekend at the box office in 2026. "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" ruled the box office with a $131 million opening earlier this year, but Buzz and Woody exceeded that and then some with their return to the silver screen.

Director Andrew Stanton's "Toy Story 5" opened to an estimated $160 million domestically to go with a whopping $152 million internationally for a $312 million global debut. That instantly makes it one of the ten biggest movies of the year so far globally after a single weekend. While it remains to be seen what happens from here, "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" became Hollywood's first $1 billion hit of 2026 with a smaller opening weekend. That bodes very well for Pixar's latest.

Disney needs Pixar to remain viable and, right now, it's hit or miss with the original movies. "Hoppers" helped secure a future for Pixar originals, but it made just $372 million worldwide. A barely passable sum in light of how expensive it was to make. That being the case, "Toy Story 5" has ensured that Disney will continue to lean pretty hard on Pixar sequels for the foreseeable future. As it relates to this franchise specifically, "Toy Story 6" is probably going to happen.

The latest sequel centers on Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) whose jobs are challenged when Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device, arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie.