Before Yellowstone, Josh Lucas Starred In A Divisive Marvel Movie

Josh Lucas has had some high-profile roles in his time, but dads will likely know him best for playing young John Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone." Long before he portrayed a younger version of Kevin Costner's famous character, however, Lucas appeared in Ang Lee's "Hulk," a pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe entry that remains a misunderstood triumph over 20 years later.

In a behind the scenes featurette, Lucas spoke about chasing Sheridan for a role in "Yellowstone." "I think Taylor Sheridan is the first and only director that I actually have stalked," he said, adding that he was a fan of Sheridan's writing prior to "Yellowstone." He lobbied hard for the role of ranch foreman Rip Wheeler, which eventually went to his friend Cole Hauser. But he maintained contact with Sheridan and was eventually offered the role of young John Dutton — though, he'd have to wait until the show was almost over to be given any significant scenes.

Lucas portrayed young John in nine episodes across three separate seasons, but most of his appearances occurred in the fifth and final season. In a 2022 Deadline interview, the actor recalled Sheridan telling him that he wasn't going to have much to do until Season 5. "I remember genuinely thinking, 'This guy's crazy,'" he explained. "Like, I just remember having that moment where the idea that a television show goes more than one or two years is fairly unique or rare, much less five seasons. " But "Yellowstone" did make it to five seasons, and Lucas was finally given the spotlight. His scenes offered viewers an insight into John's history, proving the hard-bitten Dutton patriarch had always struggled with fending off threats to his land. But Lucas must have been used to it, seeing as he previously faced down the Hulk himself.