Sean Connery's Career Effectively Ended After This Superhero Box Office Bomb

2003's "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen" was the film that finally brought down Sean Connery. 40 years after he appeared in "Dr. No," the film that kick-started cinema's most enduring franchise, Connery became so miserable working on Stephen Norrington's terrible superhero flick that he retired from acting. So repulsed by his experience on the film was the Scottish star that even a call from Steven Spielberg about a potential return to the Indiana Jones franchise couldn't coax him back.

Connery took the long road to acting, finally ending up in show business by way of a short-lived soccer career and a stint in the Navy. When he did become an actor, he became one of the biggest in the world, mostly after taking on the mantle of England's greatest spy. But even more impressive than defining a cultural icon was the way Connery managed to break out of the typecasting that inevitably came from that very role.

Landing James Bond was a double-edged sword for Connery, who was capable of far more than portraying the debonair spy. In 1973's "The Offence," Connery played a jaded and beleaguered policeman who unwittingly kills a suspect. It was one of many films in which the actor attempted to so brazenly play against type, and while it took some time, the star eventually managed to disentangle his name from 007's. As "The Offence" director Sidney Lumet once put it for a The Hollywood Reporter profile of Connery, "Most actors are either leading men or character actors, but Sean is one of the few stars who encompasses both." Eventually, Connery proved as much to the masses.

After charting such an impressive course and overcoming such seemingly insurmountable odds, however, Connery's seemingly unshakable passion for acting would eventually be undone by crappy comic book movie.