Sean Connery's Surreal Final James Bond Performance Was In A Video Game

Playing James Bond was a double-edged sword for Sean Connery, to the extent that by the time he left the series for the first time after 1967's "You Only Live Twice," he was only tempted back for 1971's "Diamonds Are Forever" by the prospect of a large payday that he could use to start his charitable foundation and a commitment from United Artists to back two films of his choosing. After that slightly anti-climactic return as 007, Connery was seemingly finished with Bond for good, which made his return to the character in 1983 all the more surprising.

A remake of "Thunderball," which in and of itself proved to be a legal landmine for James Bond author Ian Fleming, "Never Say Never Again" was an unofficial Bond movie in the sense that it wasn't produced by EON productions, longtime custodians of the 007 IP who recently ceded control to Amazon. The movie saw Connery's return in the lead role at the age of 52, and wasn't quite the disaster you might imagine a "Thunderball" remake with an aging Bond to have been. In fact, the movie received a solid appraisal from contemporary critics and in retrospective reviews, and holds a perfectly respectable 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite all this, however, the fact that "Never Say Never Again" wasn't an EON film meant that it was largely left out of the Bond discourse ever since its release, and became somewhat of a forgotten curio — all of which made Connery's final performance as England's greatest spy a bit of an anticlimax. At least, it would have if it actually was Connery's final performance as Bond. In reality, that moment came more than 20 years later with the "From Russia with Love" video game in which Connery delivers his actual final Bond performance, albeit a voice performance. Much like "Never Say Never Again," however, this last outing as 007 felt a tad anticlimactic, not to mention slightly surreal.

