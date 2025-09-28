The Real Reason Sean Connery Rejected Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull

Before he died in 2020, Sean Connery closed out his acting career by voicing the title role in an obscure British animated picture titled "Sir Billi." Connery's presence was enough to secure the film international distribution, and the movie was indeed released in theaters stateside under the moniker "Guardian of the Highlands." Whatever it's called, the film was widely lambasted upon its arrival and became a clear-cut financial failure, only managing to gross just under $16,000 at the box office against a production budget of roughly $19 million. Some even consider "Sir Billi" one of the worst animated films of all time (although IMDb users have singled out one that might be even worse).

"Sir Billi" was made after Connery's final on-screen appearance in 2003's "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," a genre-blending action-adventure film based on the celebrated comic book of the same name by Alan Moore. That movie was also a major critical misfire but only a modest financial disappointment (taking in $179 million at the box office on a $78 million budget), and it has even gained a second life in the age of streaming thanks to platforms like Tubi. Collectively, these two movies brought Connery's time in the spotlight to an inauspicious end, though he was undeniably a massive box office draw in his heyday and remains a deeply respected actor/movie star even now. Be that as it may, when Connery formally announced he was retiring from acting in 2006, he stuck to his guns ("Sir Billi" notwithstanding).

There was a moment, however, when he was almost lured out of retirement for one last on-screen performance by Steven Spielberg. The director, you see, wanted Connery to reprise his role as Indiana Jones' father, Dr. Henry Jones, Sr., for the fourth installment in his adventure franchise, which was ultimately titled "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." Connery memorably joined the property in 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," so it stood to reason that his character would return for the film's sequel almost 20 years later.

Speaking in a 2007 interview uncovered by The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, Connery confirmed that he had turned down an opportunity to come out of retirement for "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." His reasoning was simple enough: He felt that his part wouldn't have been big enough to justify him un-retiring.