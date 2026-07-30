Quote Of The Day By Ang Lee: "...I Feel That Everyone Has A Hulk Inside..."

Ang Lee is one of our great chameleon storytellers. He's a director who seems just as comfortable making a modern familial drama like "The Ice Storm" as he does adapting Jane Austen's romantic period drama novel "Sense and Sensibility" or helming the wuxia epic "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." No two Ang Lee films look or feel alike, either. His "Hulk" (a pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero movie that's deservedly gained more respect with time) creates the illusion that it's comprised of physical, moving comic book panels, whereas "Life of Pi" sees Lee utilizing 3D filmmaking to astonishingly immersive effect as he brings Yann Martel's should-be-unadaptable book about an Indian boy stuck on a boat with a Bengal Tiger to the screen.

So, what actually makes an Ang Lee movie an Ang Lee movie then? To answer that, you have to look to his past. Lee was born in Taiwan in 1954 and became interested in drama, film, and theater at a young age. This disappointed his father, a school principal who had hoped his son would pursue a more practical career (in his eyes, anyway). Right away, you can see what draws Lee to stories involving people at odds with their parents and/or the society they were born into. As someone who moved to the U.S. to study acting and film in 1979, Lee also gravitates towards narratives about individuals stuck between different worlds in some sense. This idea manifested in his art as early as 1984's "Fine Line," his 43-minute thesis work film about a young man fleeing the Mafia and a Taiwanese student who works illegally as a waitress in Manhattan's Chinatown.

Indeed, practically every one of Lee's films features characters struggling to hide a part of themselves — their Hulk, Lee would say.