Lonesome Dove's Author Co-Wrote One Of Hollywood's Most Important Westerns

Few authors knew The West like Larry McMurtry. Born in Archer City, Texas, McMurtry exhibited a talent for tale-spinning as a young adult, scoring a massive critical success in 1961 with his first novel, "Horseman, Pass By." A year later, director Martin Ritt turned McMurtry's triumph into the classic modern Western "Hud," which starred Paul Newman as a skilled ranch hand who callously takes advantage of everyone in his small orbit. The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won three (Patricia Neal for Best Actress, Melvyn Douglas for Best Supporting Actor, and James Wong Howe for Best Black-and-White Cinematography). Having gotten a taste of McMurtry's contemporary take on the Lone Star State, Hollywood was determined to come back for more — and more classics were in the offing.

Peter Bogdanovich delivered a New Hollywood masterpiece with his adaptation of McMurtry's "The Last Picture Show" in 1971, while James L. Brooks hooked into the Houston-bound eccentricity of the author's "Terms of Endearment" (which netted Brooks Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director). These movies, like the books they're based on, take a wrecking ball to your heart.

McMurtry's most celebrated novel is "Lonesome Dove," which drew him out of contemporary Texas for an 1870s-set yarn about two Texas Rangers who've settled down and started a cattle and livery business in the titular border town. It's true cowboy stuff, and regardless of how you digest it (book or TV miniseries), it's clearly a story he'd been dying to tell. With so many characters passing in and out (and on) throughout his sprawling saga, it's an exemplary piece of empathy. McMurtry was a fount of perpetual fascination. Every character had a story, and that tale was artfully imparted. As such, he was ideally suited to co-write 2005's "Brokeback Mountain."