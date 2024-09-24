Kevin Costner & Josh Lucas Had To Be Kept Separate During Yellowstone

Kevin Costner has been the face of "Yellowstone" since it debuted in 2018. As the head of the Dutton Yellowstone ranch, John Dutton, Costner is undoubtedly part of the reason Paramount's neo-Western series has become so popular. But it's not just Costner that has portrayed the Dutton patriarch. Josh Lucas plays a younger version of the character on the series, and was actually approached about the role before "Yellowstone" even shot its pilot episode. This was just one of the elements that show creator Taylor Sheridan had mapped out ahead of time, too.

In a 2022 Deadline interview, Lucas recalled being told how, once the location for the Dutton Ranch was confirmed, Sheridan "walked around and pointed at certain points, and said, 'This will happen here in season 1,' and 'This will happen here in season 2. And here's where the graveyard goes.'" The "A Beautiful Mind" and "Sweet Home Alabama" actor remembered being impressed with how meticulously Sheridan had his show planned out before it even premiered. What's more, it seems the show creator had big plans for young John Dutton, telling Lucas that "It's going to be in the fifth season. The fifth season is where you're gonna come in."

That's exactly how it happened, too. Season 5, part 1 of "Yellowstone" delves into John Dutton's past more extensively than any of the flashbacks in prior seasons, providing a much more expansive backstory for the character just as star Kevin Costner was wrapping up his time on the show. Last year, it was confirmed that Costner would not return for the long-awaited "Yellowstone" season 5, part 2. It's fitting, then, that season 5 essentially saw John's life flashing before our eyes before he departed, as if Sheridan had a vision of Costner's exit in the pre-pilot days and wrote a visual eulogy for the character years before he actually left the show.

More surprising still is that, despite depicting a young John Dutton throughout the series, Josh Lucas has never actually spent time with Kevin Costner on the set of "Yellowstone."