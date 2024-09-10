Why Eddie Murphy & James Earl Jones Were Never In The Same Room During Coming To America 2

The late, great James Earl Jones passed away on September 9, 2024, at the age of 93, leaving behind a massive artistic legacy, not to mention shelves and shelves full of acting awards. Jones began acting professionally in the late 1950s, appearing on stage in a production of "Sunrise at Campobello," moving to film in 1964 with Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb." Jones continued to act on stage, on TV, and in movies all the way through 2021, when he made his final film appearance in Craig Brewer's "Coming 2 America."

A sequel to John Landis' 1988 comedy "Coming to America," "Coming 2 America" returned to the fictional country of Zamunda, which was overseen by the wealthy and intense King Jaffe Joffer (Jones). The comedy was derived from Zamunda's prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) going to New York City to look for a potential bride; the women in Zamunda, he finds, are too dazzled by his fame, and Akeem would rather find a wife who appreciates him for his character. In the sequel, Akeem returns to America to meet a son he never knew he fathered.

In the early scenes of "Coming 2 America," King Jaffe announces that he is dying and that he must have a funeral. In a comedic twist, the King insists on having the funeral before he dies, as he wants to ensure it will be a massive royal blowout. The King appears in a coffin and laughs at the dancing and pageantry of his own memorial. Sadly, he actually dies during the funeral. It was the last film Jones ever shot.

On the ReelBlend podcast back in 2021, Brewer talked about shooting "Coming 2 America," and how he had to keep his actors mostly separate thanks to pandemic restrictions. As such, Jones, already in his 90s, needed to film his scenes mostly alone; he and Murphy never directly interacted. Brewer, however, was granted a rare opportunity through the restrictions. He got to act opposite one of the greats.