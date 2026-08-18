Why Carl From Project Hail Mary Looks So Familiar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There may be movies that make more money in 2026, but it's hard to find a more roundly beloved movie than "Project Hail Mary." Starring Ryan Gosling and directed by duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("The LEGO Movie," "21 Jump Street"), it became a true sensation.

"Project Hail Mary," which has a streaming home on Prime Video as well as MGM+, is based on Andy Weir's novel of the same name. It centers on a science teacher named Ryland Grace (Gosling) who wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no memory of who he is or how he got there. He slowly begins to uncover his mission, which involves a mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. Calling on his scientific knowledge, he must try to save the Earth from extinction. But an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Much of the movie is focused on Gosling and his pal Rocky in space, but he's certainly not the only actor in the movie. The "Project Hail Mary" crew members were all from various movies and TV shows, offering them an air of familiarity to viewers. Then there's Sandra Hüller, who gave a stellar performance as Eva Stratt. But there are also smaller supporting roles who helped truly make the movie what it was. Perhaps there's no better example than Lionel Boyce.

For those who may not recognize the name, he plays Carl in the movie. Carl appears relatively early on as a government-designated security personnel member who is tasked with staying with Ryland as he does his research. The two form a bond and appear together in some of the best scenes in the movie's first act.

If Carl looks familiar to viewers, there's a good reason for that.