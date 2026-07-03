Andy Weir's Project Hail Mary Movie Has A Brand New Streaming Home
Is "Project Hail Mary" the cinematic event of 2026? It would probably be best to revisit that question later in the year, particularly with "Minions & Monsters" having only just opened in theaters. (You think I'm kidding, but the latest "Minions" spin-off is way more interesting than you'd imagine.) Still, the simple fact that the acclaimed adaptation of Andy Weir's best-selling sci-fi novel got a direct shout-out during Artemis II's historic lunar flyby is a testament to the sheer cultural impact it's had in a relatively short amount of time. No wonder the masses have been flocking to stream it in the wake of its boffo box office run.
Okay, that's a bit of a fib. Until recently, "Project Hail Mary" was streaming solely on MGM+, a very real service housing such exclusive titles as creators Jonathan English and John Glenn's hit series "Robin Hood." Again, not a joke! "Robin Hood" even has a 77% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has already been renewed for a second season. And it looks pretty fun! But like a lot — the vast majority? — of folks, I don't actually have an MGM+ subscription, so I can't vouch for it. Nor have I been able to stream "Project Hail Mary."
As of today, though, that's no longer the case. "Project Hail Mary" is now officially available on Prime Video, and I'm betting that's where most people are going to end up streaming the film.
Project Hail Mary has finally landed at Prime Video
The rumors are true: Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller finally have a celebrated sci-fi film to their name several years after their trip to a galaxy far, far away was cut short, and the pair were fired mid-production on "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Ryan Gosling, channeling his characters from "Half Nelson" and "The Nice Guys" as charming, bumbling school teacher turned astronaut Ryland Grace, anchors the pair's cosmic adventure opposite a first-rate cast that includes "Anatomy of a Fall" breakout star Sandra Hüller and James Ortiz as Rocky, the excitable, stone-like, spider-ish non-human who teams up with Ryland to save their respective worlds. Throw in a Drew Goddard script that expertly condenses Andy Weir's source novel (much like Goddard's screenplay for the Ridley Scott-directed adaptation of Weir's book "The Martian"), and the result is a stellar, hopeful picture fueled by awesome visuals and moving emotional beats.
With "Project Hail Mary" being an Amazon MGM Studios production, Prime Video will be more or less its permanent streaming home for the foreseeable future (just in case you were banking on it reaching Netflix anytime soon). Meanwhile, physical media fans can snag the movie on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD beginning on August 11, 2026, and we wholly endorse doing so, if you're so inclined. Besides including a bevy of bonus features that include deleted scenes and a commentary by Lord and Miller, the film's home media package merely offers the comfort of mind of knowing you can revisit Ryland and Rocky regardless of whatever tomfoolery is happening in the greater world of streaming at any given moment.