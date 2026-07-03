Andy Weir's Project Hail Mary Movie Has A Brand New Streaming Home

Is "Project Hail Mary" the cinematic event of 2026? It would probably be best to revisit that question later in the year, particularly with "Minions & Monsters" having only just opened in theaters. (You think I'm kidding, but the latest "Minions" spin-off is way more interesting than you'd imagine.) Still, the simple fact that the acclaimed adaptation of Andy Weir's best-selling sci-fi novel got a direct shout-out during Artemis II's historic lunar flyby is a testament to the sheer cultural impact it's had in a relatively short amount of time. No wonder the masses have been flocking to stream it in the wake of its boffo box office run.

Okay, that's a bit of a fib. Until recently, "Project Hail Mary" was streaming solely on MGM+, a very real service housing such exclusive titles as creators Jonathan English and John Glenn's hit series "Robin Hood." Again, not a joke! "Robin Hood" even has a 77% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has already been renewed for a second season. And it looks pretty fun! But like a lot — the vast majority? — of folks, I don't actually have an MGM+ subscription, so I can't vouch for it. Nor have I been able to stream "Project Hail Mary."

As of today, though, that's no longer the case. "Project Hail Mary" is now officially available on Prime Video, and I'm betting that's where most people are going to end up streaming the film.