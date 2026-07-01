Minions And Monsters Is A Secret Remake Of A Massive Box Office Bomb

Superhero films like "Supergirl" are no longer surefire box office hits. "Minions" movies like "Minions & Monsters," however, are another matter. What's surprising is that "Minions & Monsters" is actually very good and fun. What's more, it's essentially a secret remake of a huge box office bomb — one we here at /Film are big fans of.

That movie is Damien Chazelle's "Babylon," a raucous ride through Old Hollywood that also co-stars Tobey Maguire as a little coke gremlin. It's a huge, maximalist, hilarious, thrilling movie with some poignant things to say about Hollywood, art, and the diversity of pre-Hays Code cinema. What's more, it's a film that ends with an ode to the seventh art via one of the best montages in recent memory — one that even gives a deserved shout-out to James Cameron's "Avatar."

So, wait, how does "Minions & Monsters" — a very kid-friendly movie full of fart jokes and nonsensical dialogue — relate to Chazelle's very R-rated movie? Well, other than the sexual debauchery, the animated film paints a portrait of Old Hollywood that's quite similar to the one from "Babylon," including its wild parties. Likewise, "Minions & Monsters" features lots of classic cinema references that will delight cinephiles but definitely go over the heads of its target audience.

The film takes place in 1920 and focuses on Kevin and James (director Pierre Coffin), two Minions who dream of making a movie. When the Minions accidentally crash the filming of a Western, however, they inadvertently become the hottest stars in Tinseltown. Sure, there's also something about a Cthulhu-like monster hellbent on enslaving humanity and a man dressed as a robot who fights villains, but what's important here is the first half of the movie, which is basically a kid-friendly "Babylon."