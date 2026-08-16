10 Most Forgettable TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)

The landscape of television in 2026 is as diverse and potentially oversaturated as ever. Since the advent of streaming, traditional networks and their online counterparts have battled for the hard-fought attention of viewers who are more distracted than ever by a glut of media options. That can make it hard to pick which shows to prioritize for viewing, let alone commit to one for a surplus of watching hours.

The cream always rises to the top, though, and there have been plenty of breakout programs that we've documented in our list of the best TV shows of 2026 so far. But this list is reserved for the ones that have struggled to find or maintain an audience: new and returning shows that have found themselves dead on arrival or unable to live up to ambitions set in an earlier season. From underwhelming network procedurals and sitcoms to high-concept ventures that immediately found themselves in the black void of streaming, where unremarkable programming goes to die, these shows have simply failed to make an impact.

Here are the most forgettable TV shows of 2026, so far.