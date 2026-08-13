Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Brings Back The Very First Klingon Villain

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 Episode 4 "A Case of Chiaroscuro" follow.

The latest "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" takes the Enterprise into Klingon territory. A mission to recover a Federation probe sees Una (Rebecca Romijn), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) trapped on a plant occupied by the Klingon Empire, where they fall into helping the local resistance. The episode's noir, old Hollywood thriller vibe is complemented by being presented in literal black and white (justified in-universe as a result of the light emitted by this system's star).

There's a familiar face spearheading this occupation: Klingon Commander Kor (Demore Barnes), aka the very first Klingon villain in all of "Star Trek." Kor debuted in the original series episode "An Errand of Mercy," played by John Colicos in one of the best "Star Trek" guest spots. This was the first episode to ever depict the Klingons, establishing them as adversaries of the Federation and the show's go-to villain for Cold War-allegory episodes. In this episode, the Federation and Klingons are contesting the planet Organia, occupied by the Klingons; Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) go undercover on the planet to sabotage Kor's occupation.

It's well known "Star Trek" trivia that the Klingons went from simple villains in the original series to honor-obsessed warriors in "The Next Generation" on. Really, though, those more noble qualities were there from the beginning with Kor; he recognizes Captain Kirk as an adversary worth respecting, one who he'd wished to meet in battle. Yet, he never did. Plans to bring Colicos back as Kor in Season 3 episode "Day of the Dove" fell through (hence Michael Ansara stepping up as a different Klingon commander, Kang), though obviously Kor's legacy did not end there.