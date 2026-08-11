Project Hail Mary Writer Andy Weir Has A Great Book Recommendation For Alternate History Readers

The Lady Astronaut series began as a short audio presentation called "The Lady Astronaut of Mars," released on Audible in 2012. It was presented in print on Mary Robinette Kowal's personal blog in 2013 and subsequently nominated for a Hugo Award. There was, it seems, some controversy about the story, as the Hugo nominating committee felt that the print version contained stage directions and was only eligible under the "Best Dramatic Production, Short Form" category, and not under the "Best Novelette" category that it was initially nominated for. It didn't have enough votes to be nominated as a short dramatic production, and its nomination was rescinded. It was reprinted and won in the novelette category the following year.

All four novels in the series take place after the initial novelette. The first, as mentioned, was "The Calculating Stars" from 2018, and its sequel, "The Fated Sky," was published the same year. The third book, "The Relentless Moon," came out in 2020, and the most recent installment, "The Martian Contingency," hit shelves in 2025. A review in The Verge pointed out that the Lady Astronaut series was of the "punch-card-punk" subgenre, fetishizing and going into great detail about the computer details of the late 1950s. It's like Steampunk, but 80 years later. Yeah, I can definitely see why Andy Weir liked these. Maybe we need these Kowal books to be adapted into movies, too.

Imagine if "Hidden Figures" took place in an accelerated sci-fi version of humanity, and it seems you have a good idea as to what the Lady Astronaut series is all about. Weir seems to be on the nose about these ones.