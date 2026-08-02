Project Hail Mary Writer Andy Weir Has One Sci-Fi Book Recommendation For Political Thriller Fans

Andy Weir was frank when it came to sci-fi stories with a political dimension, explaining:

"I'm not interested in that kind of storytelling. To me, that's a political thriller — a perfectly fine genre but just not the kind I write (though I read and enjoy them). If you're looking for a good recent example of that, I recommend the 'Red Rising' series."

2014's "Red Rising" is a dystopian novel about Earth in the very distant future, after it has been separated into color-coded castes. Of the 14 colors, Golds live at the top, made up of physically fit, super-intelligent rulers. They are, however, cruel dictators who regularly execute dissidents. They have classical names like the not-so-subtle Nero Augustus. At the bottom of society are Reds, who only do menial labor. They've essentially been enslaved. Many Reds live on Mars and mine for helium-3, which is required to terraform Mars and eventually make it inhabitable.

The plot of the first "Red Rising" novel follows Darrow, a Red whose wife is unjustly hanged by the state, spurring him to join an underground resistance movement against the Golds. He is thereafter physically transformed to infiltrate the Gold caste, gain information, and, basically, topple society.

Just reading the description, one can see that Pierce Brown was aiming for the same audience of readers who enjoyed Suzanne Collins' "Hunger Games" book series. Both are about unjust, caste-based sci-fi dystopias and follow the adventures of righteous rebels who aim to topple the system. One may also intuit that "Red Rising" is more about castes and rebellion than terraforming Mars, so it's apparent Weir isn't interested in that kind of storytelling.