Andy Weir's Favorite Authors Are Legendary Sci-Fi Writers

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Andy Weir has slowly been taking Hollywood by storm. Back in 2015, he caused a stir when Ridley Scott adapted his novel "The Martian" into a crackerjack feature film, which was a $630 million hit and a critical darling. It was nominated for seven Academy Awards, but sadly didn't win any. In 2026, Weir caused a similar stir as Phil Lord and Christopher Miller adapted his book "Project Hail Mary" into an even bigger hit. Time will tell if it is remembered come Oscar time.

Both "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary" are, more or less, about the power of humanity's endless supply of good humor. In the former story, a botanist is trapped on the surface of Mars and uses his scientific knowledge and his whimsical sense of relaxation to survive for an extended period. In "Project Hail Mary," a scientist is on a one-man mission to a distant region of space to investigate why stars in the galaxy have been spontaneously extinguished. His curiosity and sense of humor allow him to befriend a space alien who is on a similar mission.

Both films feature effervescent performances from their lead actors. Matt Damon starred in "The Martian," and Ryan Gosling stars in "Project Hail Mary." They are both science fiction stories of the highest order, with a focus on science at least as much as on the fiction.

Naturally, with Weir in the public eye, he is often asked about sci-fi literature and has given recommendations on what we should all be reading. Back in 2017, Weir even talked about his favorite authors when talking to Goodreads. He, perhaps predictably, said that his "holy trinity" of favorite sci-fi authors is Isaac Asimov, Robert Heinlein, and Arthur C. Clarke.