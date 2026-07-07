Andy Weir's Favorite Authors Are Legendary Sci-Fi Writers
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Andy Weir has slowly been taking Hollywood by storm. Back in 2015, he caused a stir when Ridley Scott adapted his novel "The Martian" into a crackerjack feature film, which was a $630 million hit and a critical darling. It was nominated for seven Academy Awards, but sadly didn't win any. In 2026, Weir caused a similar stir as Phil Lord and Christopher Miller adapted his book "Project Hail Mary" into an even bigger hit. Time will tell if it is remembered come Oscar time.
Both "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary" are, more or less, about the power of humanity's endless supply of good humor. In the former story, a botanist is trapped on the surface of Mars and uses his scientific knowledge and his whimsical sense of relaxation to survive for an extended period. In "Project Hail Mary," a scientist is on a one-man mission to a distant region of space to investigate why stars in the galaxy have been spontaneously extinguished. His curiosity and sense of humor allow him to befriend a space alien who is on a similar mission.
Both films feature effervescent performances from their lead actors. Matt Damon starred in "The Martian," and Ryan Gosling stars in "Project Hail Mary." They are both science fiction stories of the highest order, with a focus on science at least as much as on the fiction.
Naturally, with Weir in the public eye, he is often asked about sci-fi literature and has given recommendations on what we should all be reading. Back in 2017, Weir even talked about his favorite authors when talking to Goodreads. He, perhaps predictably, said that his "holy trinity" of favorite sci-fi authors is Isaac Asimov, Robert Heinlein, and Arthur C. Clarke.
Andy Weir loves Asimov, Heinlein, and Clarke
When asked what he was reading these days, Andy Weir was direct, saying that:
"The most recent thing I read was 'Paradox Bound' by Peter Clines. I really liked it. My holy trinity of authors is Isaac Asimov, Robert Heinlein, and Arthur C. Clarke. If I had to pick one book, I'd say 'I, Robot' by Asimov, but the real answer would depend on my mood, what day it is, whatever. I also really like 'Tunnel in the Sky' by Heinlein."
"Paradox Bound" is about a man who has a brief interaction with an unusual driver and is struck by the fact that they are driving a century-old car, wearing century-old clothes, and firing a century-old weapon. Naturally, this person is a time traveler, and the protagonist becomes obsessed with them. Clines may also be known for his books "God's Junk Drawer," "The Fold," and "Ex-Heroes."
Most sci-fi fans, of course, already know about Asimov, Heinlein, and Clarke. Asimov is celebrated for his "Foundation" novel series and his collection of robot-themed short stories, published as "I, Robot." We have Asimov to thank for our familiarity with the Laws of Robotics. Heinlein wrote "Stranger in a Strange Land" about a man born on Mars who moves to Earth. "Tunnel in the Sky" is Heinlein's 1955 novel about a miracle space-tunnel technology that allows humans to colonize distant planets ... but leaves them stranded there. The story follows a group of young people as they survive in an alien landscape.
Arthur C. Clarke might best be known for writing the book and co-writing the screenplay for "2001: A Space Odyssey," as well as for the alien-utopia novel "Childhood's End." No sci-fi fan worth their salt hasn't read at least a few of these books.