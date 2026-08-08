5 '70s Sci-Fi Movies You've Probably Never Watched (But Absolutely Should)

The 1970s was one of the most transformative decades in cinema history. Many of the best movies ever made were released during this period, from "Star Wars" to "The Godfather" and beyond. The landscape of film wouldn't be the same without the bold, foundational filmmaking we experienced during this time.

It was, in particular, a major period of growth in the realm of genre filmmaking. The '70s redefined the horror genre forever and for better, but it was also a truly wondrous period for science fiction. Not just because it was the beginning of a galaxy far, far away, or because Steven Spielberg made "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," but because it was a period so rich in cinema that gems were able to slip through the cracks.

Even within the realm of popular franchises, there are movies from this period that deserve more attention. Yes, there are classics like Stanley Kubrick's controversial "A Clockwork Orange" that are rightfully celebrated loudly, but we're not here to talk about those movies. We're here to talk about a handful of sci-fi movies from the '70s that you probably haven't seen, but absolutely should.

From unsung franchise installments to underseen gems from cinematic legends, we've got a small grab bag of cinematic selections offering up a little something for every sort of science fiction fan to enjoy. Let's get into it.