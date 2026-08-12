Reacher Season 4's First Episode Could Mean Big Changes From The Book

This post contains spoilers for "Reacher" Season 4, Episode 1, "City of Brotherly Love."

After having faced off against Olivier Richters' giant of a henchman in Season 3 and somehow living to tell the tale, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher is back. That epic fight doesn't seem to have slowed Reacher down, though. In the Season 4 premiere, he's already beaten up several goons and got himself immersed in yet another debacle involving the suicide of a government worker. Likewise, the writers haven't slowed down. In fact, they've just breezed through about a third of the book on which Season 4 is based, and we're wondering where things are going from here.

"Reacher" Season 4 is based on the Lee Child book with the most bonkers reveal in the whole series, "Gone Tomorrow." In just one episode, however, the writers have made major changes to the book, moving the action from New York City to Philadelphia and blazing their way through a significant chunk of the story.

In the very first installment of Season 4, entitled "City of Brotherly Love," we've already seen Reacher try and fail to prevent the death of Susan Merrick, face questioning from local police and federal agents, form an alliance with Merrick's brother Jacob (Christopher Marquette), beat up a couple of goons, meet with Lila and Amisha Hoth (Agnez Mo and Anggun), and rescue Lila from an assault on her hotel room. That covers a significant chunk of Lee Child's original story and even embellishes the narrative with extra elements, such as when Reacher crushes a guy between two mobile shelves in a library. All of which raises the question of what the writers have in store for the next seven episodes and how much creative liberty they've taken to extend the story.