Reacher Season 4 Gives Alan Ritchson's Title Character A Catchphrase
Prime Video's "Reacher" TV show has a successful formula. Reacher stumbles upon a small problem in a new location. That problem escalates, and Reacher gets involved in fight after fight against corrupt and greedy people he kills with his bare hands with the help of some new sidekicks. The location and character names change, but little else.
Reacher himself has remained incredibly static after four seasons — he's just a big dude with massive hands and a knack for punishing those who think they can get away with anything. For Season 4, director Sam Hill described Reacher as the character around whom everyone else revolves. While Reacher stays static and unchanged, it's the people around him that evolve and adapt as they get closer to this human hulk. The show is not about seeing Reacher grow as a person, but about seeing this man who is both an unstoppable force and an immovable object react to new scenarios.
In Season 4, Reacher faces a different kind of threat. This season is bloodier and more violent than any season before, and even this walking tank might not be enough to stop the bad guys. After Season 3 took a contained approach, with the character mostly stuck in one location for most of the season without outside help, this season takes things to the big city. This time, the problem Reacher encounters has a surprisingly timely political layer that makes him unsure how to handle things.
But even if Reacher doesn't necessarily change, that doesn't mean the character can't have new tricks every once in a while. For Season 4, Alan Ritchson's Reacher even gets a catchphrase straight out of a sitcom. It's not a distinct phrase like "Don't have a cow, man." Instead, it's a simple "Okay."
Alan Ritchson sells annoyance very well in Reacher Season 4
In Season 4, Reacher constantly reacts to people who order him around, threaten him, or generally annoy him with a simple "Okay." He does it in the first episode when he's interrogated by the cops, then again when the feds confront him and start ordering him around and being condescending to him. Though not entirely a wink at the audience, the way Alan Ritchson says the word in a derogatory way, almost as if he's spitting in the face of the people annoying him, very much feels like a sitcom-appropriate catchphrase after a few times.
It works because of Ritchson's performance, and because we've spent three previous seasons getting to know his character. After seeing Reacher for this long, the audience knows how violent he can be and how volatile he is. So to hear him say "Okay" and quietly obey orders from people he'd normally punch in the face feels incredibly tense, as if he's letting them (and us) know he could kill them if he wanted to, he's just choosing not to ... yet.
Reacher is essentially Indiana Jones this season, adding comedic flourishes to the action. Except it's not just the action. Much like Harrison Ford's famous archeologist, Alan Ritchson's Reacher spends most of the season incredibly annoyed at everyone. Annoyed at those who disturb his peace, his meals, annoyed at those who prevent him from doing this job. It's why the catchphrase works so well, because it adds to the humor without betraying who Reacher is. He is not one to crack jokes himself, but the mere sight of him tends to be hilarious — especially when he's holding a tiny phone with his rotisserie chicken-sized hands.