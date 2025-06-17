The Funniest Thing About Reacher Season 4, According To Alan Ritchson

There are no action shows quite like "Reacher" on TV. On the surface, it's a fun-but-ridiculous series about a literally larger-than-life man with fists the size of Thanksgiving turkeys who beats the ever-living, ever-loving, compound, complex hell out of corrupt people. But the show is more than that. Sure, it's funny as hell, mostly because of the deadpan comedic talents of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), but it's also a thrilling mystery series with compelling villains, memorable side characters, badass women action heroes, and much more. "Reacher" is a simple show, the ultimate power fantasy, and an absolute delight.

Mind you, the series works mostly because of its star. Ritchson perfectly captures the stoicism and the warmth of Reacher, along with his deadpan comedy. Indeed, his take on Reacher is often funny as hell, which makes his turn to a hulking monstrosity that beats dudes with his bare fists the size of supermarket chickens all the cooler. Taking to Instagram to tease production on "Reacher" season 4, however, Ritchson shared what he personally thinks is the funniest aspect of the show — picking out Reacher's clothes.

"It's hilarious to me how many racks we'll go through to find the one or two outfits Reacher wears all season," Ritchson wrote on Instagram. The accompanying photo does indeed show the actor standing next to a rack full of extremely similar ensemble options (most of which boil down to the most basic T-shirt, jeans, and jacket combination imaginable). What makes the photo all the funnier is that it takes such an arduous process to select the most boring garments possible. There's just something deeply amusing about the idea of an entire wardrobe department using their expertise to pick out something an average Joe could put together on a casual Sunday.

Of course, we all know the funniest thing about Reacher isn't his wardrobe — it's the sight of Reacher holding a tiny phone with his dinner plate-sized hands during season 3.