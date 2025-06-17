The Funniest Thing About Reacher Season 4, According To Alan Ritchson
There are no action shows quite like "Reacher" on TV. On the surface, it's a fun-but-ridiculous series about a literally larger-than-life man with fists the size of Thanksgiving turkeys who beats the ever-living, ever-loving, compound, complex hell out of corrupt people. But the show is more than that. Sure, it's funny as hell, mostly because of the deadpan comedic talents of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), but it's also a thrilling mystery series with compelling villains, memorable side characters, badass women action heroes, and much more. "Reacher" is a simple show, the ultimate power fantasy, and an absolute delight.
Mind you, the series works mostly because of its star. Ritchson perfectly captures the stoicism and the warmth of Reacher, along with his deadpan comedy. Indeed, his take on Reacher is often funny as hell, which makes his turn to a hulking monstrosity that beats dudes with his bare fists the size of supermarket chickens all the cooler. Taking to Instagram to tease production on "Reacher" season 4, however, Ritchson shared what he personally thinks is the funniest aspect of the show — picking out Reacher's clothes.
"It's hilarious to me how many racks we'll go through to find the one or two outfits Reacher wears all season," Ritchson wrote on Instagram. The accompanying photo does indeed show the actor standing next to a rack full of extremely similar ensemble options (most of which boil down to the most basic T-shirt, jeans, and jacket combination imaginable). What makes the photo all the funnier is that it takes such an arduous process to select the most boring garments possible. There's just something deeply amusing about the idea of an entire wardrobe department using their expertise to pick out something an average Joe could put together on a casual Sunday.
Of course, we all know the funniest thing about Reacher isn't his wardrobe — it's the sight of Reacher holding a tiny phone with his dinner plate-sized hands during season 3.
Reacher's wardrobe is hilariously plain
As many fans are no doubt aware, Reacher's plain attire comes straight from the show's source material, as Lee Child's "Reacher" books specify that the titular character is a drifter who travels the country with just the literal clothes on his back — clothes he constantly has to get rid of when they get stained with blood and replace with other plain clothes. It's one of Reacher's most endearing traits (one that must require a significant salary, regardless of how big Reacher's army pension may be).
In addition to posting about Reacher's wardrobe, Ritchson also shared his love for the "Reacher" franchise as it continues to expand. "Stopped by the 'Neagley' set to see my dear friend [Maria Sten] who is absolutely crushing it," he wrote with regard to the upcoming "Neagley" spin-off, which we got a tease of during season 3 and the Neagley-centered scenes therein (which ruled).
The actor also posted a photo featuring Child. "Reacher himself, Lee Child. I wish everyone had the good fortune of being best friends for life with this man like we are, because we are best friends and he is adopting me officially soon I think," Ritchson joked.
Child has not been shy about how much he likes Ritchson's performance on "Reacher," especially compared to Tom Cruise's work in the "Jack Reacher" movies. As Child told our own Jacob Hall, "One of the strengths of the Amazon Prime series is that Alan, who really reads the books very carefully, he's noticed it and he mines it and he brings it out to the fore a lot."
"Reacher" is now streaming on Prime Video.