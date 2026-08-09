Roger Ebert Despised Gilligan's Island Star Jim Backus' '80s Sci-Fi Movie

In 1976, Kurt Vonnegut released his book "Slapstick," a semi-autobiographical meditation on loneliness wherein the author explores his relationship with his late sister Alice. Despite its name, then, you wouldn't expect "Slapstick" to form the basis of a comedy movie, but for some reason writer-director Steven Paul decided that's exactly what needed to happen. In the process, he managed to offend both audiences and critics, including the great Roger Ebert, who dubbed 1984's "Slapstick of Another Kind" "offensive." What's more, aside from dragging stars Jerry Lewis and Madeline Kahn into his mess, Paul managed to rope in Jim Backus, the man who'd delivered an acting masterclass in a James Dean classic before becoming a beloved star of "Gilligan's Island."

How on Earth did such a blunder transpire? Well, it seems that a young Paul appeared in the Broadway production of Vonnegut's play "Happy Birthday Wanda June" and managed to charm the author. Paul later bought the rights to "Slapstick" and set about ruining its legacy.

"Slapstick of Another Kind" stars Jerry Lewis and Madeline Kahn as highly intelligent twins with facial differences who are sought out by the People's Republic of China for experimentation. Sounds hilarious, doesn't it? While Vonnegut's novel does have humorous elements, Paul decided to simultaneously focus solely on that aspect of the book while also managing to create something entirely devoid of humor. It's sort of impressive in that sense. One person who certainly wasn't impressed was Roger Ebert, who during a 1984 episode of "At the Movies," joined his co-host Gene Siskel in savaging the sci-fi comedy. Ebert wasn't above walking out of comedy movies, but managed to make it through the entirety of "Slapstick" only to wish he'd walked out.