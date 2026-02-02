Roger Ebert Walked Out Of This '70s Comedy, Calling It 'One Of The Worst' Ever

There seems to be some dispute as to just how many movies Roger Ebert walked out of during his decades-long career as a film critic. In a 1996 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he claimed that "Mediterraneo," which won the 1992 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, was the only film to get him hoofin' it before the end credits. But in previous interviews, he said he'd also bolted screenings of "Jonathan Livingston Seagull" and the notorious 1979 Roman epic "Caligula." Later in his career, he condemned the 2008 queer coming-of-age drama "Tru Love" after shutting it off eight minutes into the movie. He regretted this decision, but still despised the film after sitting through all 102 minutes of it.

That would bring the count to four, but if you've read every single Ebert review ever published, you know there's a fifth film that sent him fleeing early on. Have you ever seen Rod Amateau's "The Statue?" Probably not! Despite boasting a starry cast that includes David Niven, Robert Vaughn, John Cleese, and Graham Chapman, the zany 1971 comedy based on an Alec Coppel play is completely unavailable to stream through traditional means and is hard to find on physical media. And its cause is not helped by Ebert's savage pan that was published at the time of the film's theatrical release.

I've never seen the film (though I'm curious because Coppel was a co-writer on Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo"), so I can't opine on its quality, but Ebert and his contemporaries hated it. Why?