Before Gilligan's Island, Jim Backus Gave An Acting Masterclass In A James Dean Drama

Nicholas Ray's 1955 drama "Rebel Without a Cause" might be one of the most celebrated films in Hollywood history. Its star, James Dean, possessed so much screen presence and was so preternaturally talented that the public immediately gathered around him, understanding that he was destined to become a cinematic icon. It certainly didn't hurt that he was devastatingly good-looking. Dean's first leading role came in Elia Kazan's family epic "East of Eden," an Oscar darling par excellence, nominated for four Academy Awards. Dean was nominated for Best Actor.

But "Rebel Without a Cause" made Dean mythic. In the film, he played the disaffected Jim Stark, the teenage son of the square, non-sympathetic Frank (Jim Backus) and Carol (Ann Doran). Jim begins the film in juvie, having been arrested for being intoxicated in public. The rest of the film sees Jim Stark trying to find his place in the, well, stark world of 1950s Los Angeles high schools, finding an ersatz family in the arms of Judy (Natalie Wood) and with the admiration of the most-certainly-queer Plato (Sal Mineo). Everyone gives great performances in the film, with each undergirded by a sense of sadness and desperation, including Jim Backus, who emerges as a determined yet somewhat pathetic father figure. This was almost a decade before Backus landed the comedy role of Mr. Howell on "Gilligan's Island."

"Rebel Without a Cause" shot into the Hollywood canon thanks to the untimely death of James Dean. It hit theaters on October 27, 1955, whereas Dean, only 24 at the time, was killed in a car crash on September 30. The intersection of Route 46 and Route 41 in California, the approximate site of his death, was renamed the James Dean Memorial Junction in his honor.