Clint Eastwood's '70s Heist Movie From A Visionary Director Is A Must-Watch On Tubi

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In 1974, Clint Eastwood starred alongside Jeff Bridges in the crime action comedy "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot." It remains one of his best '70s movies, with Eastwood embarking on a bank job with his new pal Bridges and some fellow crooks. The film, which can now be seen for free on Tubi, was overseen by the great Michael Cimino in what was his directorial debut. In reality, however, Cimino basically had to hand over control to Eastwood.

The Clint Eastwood of 1974 was not the same Clint Eastwood of even just five years earlier. Back in the late 60s, the actor was looking for a way to cement his leading man status Stateside. Having captured attention with Sergio Leone's "Dollars" trilogy, Eastwood still struggled to land parts in the United States. 1968's "Hang 'Em High" changed all that. The first film produced by Eastwood's own Malpaso Company was a hit, and after that Eastwood was off to the races.

Three years later, he not only debuted as Harry Callahan in Don Siegel's "Dirty Harry," but he also made his directorial debut with "Play Misty For Me." He then gave us one of the great dark Westerns in 1973 with "High Plains Drifter" before delivering more classic Dirty Harry moments in "Magnum Force." By 1974, then, he was a true Hollywood force. Michael Cimino, who had co-written "Magnum Force," wasn't quite ready to deal with the full power of this newly anointed Hollywood king. But that's exactly what he had to do when his script for a heist movie — which he'd written with Eastwood in mind — was given the green light. Cimino was set to make his directorial debut. But "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" would ultimately be Eastwood's movie in more ways than one.