A Rule Named After Clint Eastwood Prevented Him From A Director's Credit On One Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From the very outset of his career, Clint Eastwood wanted to be his own man. That extended to both acting and directing, with the screen legend telling journalist Paul Nelson (via "Conversations with Clint"), "It's degrading to imitate somebody. Do your own thing." What's more, as Patrick McGilligan wrote in "Clint: The Life and Legend," "After Sergio Leone and Don Siegel, now after Phil Kaufman, [Eastwood] would never again surrender himself to any director who might dominate him." That reference to Kaufman is perhaps the most significant, as it was Eastwood's clash with the original "Outlaw Josey Wales" director that led the Directors Guild of America to institute the "Eastwood rule," which protected directors from having their projects usurped by their stars. In 1983, that rule prevented Eastwood from formally replacing Richard Tuggle as director of "Tightrope."

As you might imagine, such a bold, individualist approach to his craft often resulted in uncomfortable confrontations between Eastwood and his colleagues. This was the case from the very beginning, with Eastwood fighting to make the Man with No Name a mystery in his celebrated Spaghetti Western trilogy. In 1974 he starred in Michael Cimino's "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot," but he might as well have directed. After Paul Nelson told Eastwood that Cimino had dismissed the film by saying it "wasn't really mine," Eastwood replied, "He probably says it wasn't really his because it was done in conjunction with us and we rode herd on him a little." "Us," in this instance refers to The Malpaso Company, Eastwood's own production company originally founded to produce 1968's "Hang 'Em High." With his company calling the shots, Eastwood could exert his influence seemingly to the dismay of Cimino. But this was nothing compared to his clash with Kaufman.