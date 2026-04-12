Clint Eastwood Pulled No Punches About One Of The Greatest War Movies Ever Made

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"The Deer Hunter" is one of the great war movies, earning widespread critical praise, securing nine Academy Award nominations, and making a solid profit at the box office. According to Clint Eastwood, however, it wasn't very good.

Eastwood doesn't like beating around the bush. If he dislikes something he's not going to sugar coat his opinion, as evidenced by the multiple times he's dismissed other filmmakers' work — even those with which he has a close relationship. Before his 1964 classic "A Fistful of Dollars" Eastwood wasn't a fan of director Sergio Leone's work, dismissing 1961's "The Colossus of Rhodes" as a straightforward "t***-and-sandals affair." It didn't stop him saying yes to the director's now legendary Western however, which ultimately helped propel the actor to movie stardom.

That first movie in the now legendary "Dollars" trilogy was famously a remake of Akira Kurosawa's "Yojimbo." You might think, then, that Eastwood would be at least a little tactful when discussing the director's wider filmography. Instead, he dismissed Kurosawa's Oscar-winning classic "Dersu Uzala" as terrible.

All of these criticisms came from the book "Conversations with Clint: Paul Nelson's Lost Interviews with Clint Eastwood, 1979-1983." Something about the late '70s/early '80s induced Eastwood to be as candid as he cared to be, as it wasn't just Leone and Kurosawa that came under fire in the actor's conversations with Nelson. He also took aim at Michael Cimino's celebrated war movie "The Deer Hunter," which according to Eastwood was "indulgent" and inaccurate.