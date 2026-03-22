Clint Eastwood Didn't Mince Words About Akira Kurosawa's Oscar-Winning Classic

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One of Clint Eastwood's more popular movies — Sergio Leone's 1964 Western "A Fistful of Dollars" — was an unofficial remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1961 samurai film "Yojimbo." I write "unofficial," as Leone didn't give any kind of credit to Kurosawa, despite "Fistful" being nearly identical to "Yojimbo" in many ways. Whether or not Leone intentionally tried to rip off Kurosawa remains a matter of speculation, but the Italian filmmaker later admitted that it was just a production mistake. He said that his producer merely forgot to pay Kurosawa for the rights to his story.

Whatever Leone's intentions, Toho sued. Kurosawa was quoted as saying that "A Fistful of Dollars" was "a very fine movie, but it was my movie." Toho ended up getting 15% of the gross, and an additional $100,000 besides.

"A Fistful of Dollars" star Clint Eastwood was, of course, familiar with the similarities between "Fistful" and "Yojimbo," and seemed to be a Kurosawa fan in general. At least, Eastwood was a fan of Kurosawa's work from the 1950s and 1960s — the stuff from the '70s, not so much. Eastwood declared as much in the interview book "Conversations with Clint: Paul Nelson's Lost Interviews with Clint Eastwood, 1979-1983." It seems that Eastwood had been asked in the early 1980s about some of the great directors he was contemporaries with, notably Ingmar Bergman, the great Swedish master. Eastwood noted that Bergman used to be great, but that he was coasting on critical good will in the '80s.

He then noted that he felt the same way about Akira Kurosawa. Eastwood praised the director's films "Seven Samurai" and "Red Beard," but said outright that he hated Kurosawa's 1975 film "Dersu Uzala." This is a baffling take, as the film is great, and it won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.