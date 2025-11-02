Akira Kurosawa's Career Was Revived By This Classic '70s Movie

In 1971, Akira Kurosawa returned from a five-year filmmaking hiatus to write and direct "Dodes'ka-Den," his first film in color. "Dodes'ka-Den" was famously shot over only 28 days on a relatively low budget. Kurosawa aimed to prove to a younger generation of filmmakers that movies didn't require months-long shoots or giant budgets to work. Sadly, Kurosawa was proven incorrect. "Dodes'ka-Den" was a massive failure at the Japanese box office, and it was critically panned.

The film is set in, essentially, a landfill, and tells the semi-comedic story of the denizens who live there. No one seemed to like it, however, and its failure led Kurosawa into a deep despair. His sadness was compounded by his inability to find funding for any additional movies. He began to question if he was ever a good filmmaker, and Kurosawa attempted suicide.

Kurosawa's depression was alleviated, luckily, when he found a project that he could feel passionate about. The Russian film company Mosfilm approached him about a possible adaptation of the noted 1923 memoir "Dersu Uzala." He had long been interested in Vladimir Klavdiyevich Arsenyev's memoir, which told the story of Arsenyev's topography missions in the Siberian region of Russia, and the woods-dwelling trapper Dersu that helped him and his men survive. In 1975, Kurosawa traveled to the taiga regions of Siberia, where the book is set, and shot "Dersu Uzala," the first film he made outside of Japan. Kurosawa was given 100% creative control over the movie.

And it was successful by every measure. "Dersu Uzala" is one of Kurosawa's better movies, and one can feel the filmmaker breathing a hopeful sigh of relief. The story doesn't end happily, but there is a gentle, breathing passion beneath the movie. It saved Kurosawa's life.