Before A Fistful Of Dollars, Clint Eastwood Wasn't A Fan Of Sergio Leone's Work

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Sergio Leone's Westerns rewrote the rules of filmmaking, but the Italian director didn't start his career with that genre. His first proper film (he'd previously replaced a director on a feature) was 1961's "Il Colosso di Rodi" or "The Colossus of Rhodes," a mythological epic that starred Rory Calhoun as the Greek hero Darios. It was a fairly unremarkable effort from Leone, at least compared to the films he made afterward, which showcased a more distinct stylistic vision. Clint Eastwood certainly seemed to agree, dismissing "The Colossus of Rhodes" in the book "Conversations with Clint" as "not my favorite picture."

1964's "A Fistful of Dollars" introduced Eastwood to the world as the Man with No Name. Prior to the film's debut, the actor was known for playing Rowdy Yates on "Rawhide," but his big-screen gunslinger was an entirely new character — laconic, ruthlessly efficient, and imposing. Though "A Fistful of Dollars" took some time to reach the United States, it and its two sequels ultimately proved that Eastwood had what it took to become the big-screen megastar he became.

As such, you might expect Eastwood to have had nothing but good things to say about the trilogy's director. For the most part, that's been the case, but the actor didn't hold back in a 1979 interview with journalist Paul Nelson, in which he was less than complimentary about Leone's first directorial effort.