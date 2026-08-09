Taylor Sheridan's Brutal Crime Thriller With Emily Blunt Is Taking Over HBO Max A Decade Later

Having created a raft of hugely popular neo-Western series, Taylor Sheridan is Paramount's golden boy. Soon, however, he'll leave Paramount for NBCUniversal following a 2025 deal he struck with the latter. In the meantime, he's currently proving popular over on HBO Max. Sheridan's best movie has just crept onto the film charts and looks set for a modest renaissance more than a decade after its debut.

"Sicario" is easily Sheridan's finest film. Though 2016's "Hell or High Water" is one of the great modern neo-Western movies and his 2017 directorial debut "Wind River" gave us Jeremy Renner at his best, "Sicario" is the movie that introduced Sheridan as a writing powerhouse. Of course, it helped immensely that Denis Villeneuve was directing. The Canadian filmmaker took Sheridan's story of a young female FBI agent forced to push her morals to their limit and delivered a haunting action thriller that lingers in the mind long after viewing. Led by a standout performance from Emily Blunt, the movie remains one of the best of the 2010s, which is why it's not at all surprising to see it garnering attention over on HBO Max.

As per viewership tracker FlixPatrol, "Sicario" is triumphing on the streamer's charts in the United States. The movie hit the service on August 1, 2026, and debuted at number nine on the movies chart on August 5. No doubt it will climb higher as the week goes on, which is a good thing, as those familiar only with Sheridan's soapy TV melodramas will get a chance to see how adept the prolific writer is at writing more grounded crime thriller fare.