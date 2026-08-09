5 Forgotten '90s Romantic Comedies That Still Hold Up Today

Nostalgic Gen-Xers will happily tell you about the glory days of the 1990s, when there seemed to be a new hit romantic comedy every week. Yes, they will say as they push their glasses up their noses, there was a time when films like "Sleepless in Seattle" would come in at #5 at the international box office, when "Jerry Maguire" outgrossed Michael Bay's "The Rock," when Julia Roberts and Meg Ryan stood astride the globe like mighty colossi. Yes, audiences once adored the frothy, artificial charms of dazzlingly attractive movie stars falling in love, and would laugh heartily at them as plot contrivances endeavored to keep them apart. But we knew that the gods had fated Tom Hanks to end up with Meg Ryan, for Julia Roberts to end up with Richard Gere, for Sandra Bullock to end up with Bill Pullman (even though she was initially in love with Peter Gallagher), for Stella to get her groove back with the youthful Winston. And so on.

For the past 20 years, the largest box office hits have tended to be sequels, remakes, and big-budget, effects-driven actioners. Only now, in 2026, are we finally coming out of that with horror hits like "Backrooms" and "Obsession." The blinding success of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is an anchor in the past, not a push into the future. Perhaps a time will come when romantic comedies rule again, and a new generation of cute, lovelorn movie stars will push their way back into the theatrical mainstream.

The following 1990s romcoms are all enjoyable, exemplary pictures, each either representing or pointedly subverting the dominant trends of their day. Many were likely missed by Gen Z, so we're here to remind them. Take notes, kids.