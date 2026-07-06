Why Sean Connery Cursed Out Michael Bay On The Set Of The Rock

Michael Bay's 1996 'splode-fest "The Rock," while silly and overwrought, feels downright tame when compared to some of the filmmaker's later action pictures (see: his "Transformers" movies). The film's premise alone is gloriously absurd: A rogue military general named Hummel (Ed Harris) has hijacked a handful of rockets containing containers of VX gas, a deadly poison. He takes them to the Alcatraz Island prison and points them at San Francisco, holding the entire city hostage. The ransom is $100 million, meant to go to the families of slighted veterans.

To get to Hummel and stop his wicked plot, the U.S. government recruits an elderly criminal named John Mason (Sean Connery), as he was the only person ever known to have broken out of Alcatraz, back when it was still being used as a prison. Mason is joined by a timid CIA chemical weapons expert named Stanley (Nicolas Cage) to join him on a covert raid. There are some fan theories that John Mason is actually, secretly, James Bond.

The bulk of the 136-minute film involves Mason, Stanley, and their team sneaking into Alcatraz without Hummel noticing and confronting his violent henchmen therein. "The Rock" might be an overproduced, noisy mess, but audiences adored it, resulting in the film grossing more than four times its $75 million budget at the box office.

In a 2011 GQ oral history of his filmmaking career, Bay recalled the time that Connery cursed him out during production on "The Rock." It seems that Bay had gotten one of Connery's co-workers to hold him underwater to protect him from a fiery on-set explosion. Connery, who was about 65 during the filming of "The Rock," didn't appreciate being half drowned and emerged from the water with many colorful words on his lips.