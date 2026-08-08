Before One Night Only, Callum Turner Starred In An A24 Horror Flop That Deserved Better

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Callum Turner is, without a doubt, a star on the rise. Following a run that has included shows like "Masters of the Air" and movies like "Eternity," he's poised for breakout status. Currently, Turner is co-headlining the high-concept rom-com "One Night Only" alongside Monica Barbaro ("Top Gun: Maverick"). But years before his breakout moment, Turner starred in one of A24's most terrifying horror films and a movie that deserved much better than it got at the time of its release.

The flick in question is director Jeremy Saulnier's "Green Room," which stars Patrick Stewart as a skinhead facing off against a punk band. Yes, as in "Star Trek" icon Patrick Stewart. Turner is part of the unlucky punk band.

"Green Room" follows some down-on-their-luck punk rockers finishing up an unsuccessful tour when they get an unexpected booking at a backwoods club. But what seems like a third-rate gig devolves when the band members witness something backstage that they weren't meant to see. Trapped by the skinheads who run the club, they must face off against its depraved owner, Darcy Banker (Stewart), who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets.

"The skinheads were certainly a part of the punk movement, especially in the 1990s when I was a part of it," Saulnier explained in a 2016 interview for "Green Room" with /Film. "I was in the hardcore scene in Virginia, and when we sort of crossed the bridge into Washington D.C., we had shows that were much bigger with a much more eclectic crowd. You had all kinds of different subgenres of punk rockers and hardcore kids, and amongst them was the Nazi skinheads. That was definitely bizarre, that people would be out in bright sunlight during a matinee show, proudly wearing swastikas. That element of danger stuck with me."