LEGO Celebrates 25 Years Of Harry Potter With A Massive Ministry Of Magic Set
Believe it or not, it's been 25 years since the "Harry Potter" franchise debuted on the big screen with "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." While fans await the property's arrival on the small screen with HBO's TV series adaptation of the beloved book series, they can pass the time with the latest Harry Potter LEGO set, giving us a massive building brick version of one of the Wizarding World's most iconic locations.
The Ministry of Magic is not only home to the Wizarding World's government in London, England, but it's also where the Minister of Magic finally sees that Voldemort has returned in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." Harry and his friends ultimately return to the ministry in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," when they learn that one of Voldemort's seven horcruxes is in the hands of former Hogwarts headmaster Dolores Umbridge.
Now, fans will be able to build a 3,491-piece model of the Ministry of Magic, and what's particularly cool about this release is that it features three different levels, allowing folks to build the streets of London that lead to the ministry, the regal entrance to the government headquarters itself, and the Hall of Prophecy on the level below that.
Let's take a closer look at the Harry Potter LEGO Ministry of Magic set below.
Welcome to the Ministry of Magic
Other locations within the Harry Potter LEGO Ministry of Magic set include Arthur Weasley's office, as well as the office of Dolores Umbridge. Speaking of Umbridge, you'll also build the courtroom where Harry faced his trial after being forced to use magic to thwart a dementor in his fifth year.
Meanwhile, down in the Hall of Prophecy level, there are some interactive functions that will let fans create the "Order of the Phoenix" scene where Death Eaters attack Harry and his friends, bringing down the shelves of prophecies contained within.
Speaking of which, while you'll only get Lucius Malfoy and Antonin Dolohov as Death Eater minifigures in this set, you'll also get Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Sirius Black, Kingsley Shacklebolt (as well as his lynx Patronus), Arabella Figg, Nymphadora Tonks, Arthur Weasley, Mad Eye Moody, Albus Dumbledore, and Professor Umbridge.
This is undoubtedly one of the biggest LEGO Harry Potter sets ever released, and it will likely be one of the biggest sets of the year. If you want it, you'll need to dig into your Gringotts account for $449.99. Pre-orders will be available soon at The LEGO Shop online, and the Harry Potter LEGO Ministry of Magic set will ship starting on September 1, 2026 (or August 29 for Early Access members).