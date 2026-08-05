LEGO Celebrates 25 Years Of Harry Potter With A Massive Ministry Of Magic Set

Believe it or not, it's been 25 years since the "Harry Potter" franchise debuted on the big screen with "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." While fans await the property's arrival on the small screen with HBO's TV series adaptation of the beloved book series, they can pass the time with the latest Harry Potter LEGO set, giving us a massive building brick version of one of the Wizarding World's most iconic locations.

LEGO

The Ministry of Magic is not only home to the Wizarding World's government in London, England, but it's also where the Minister of Magic finally sees that Voldemort has returned in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." Harry and his friends ultimately return to the ministry in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," when they learn that one of Voldemort's seven horcruxes is in the hands of former Hogwarts headmaster Dolores Umbridge.

LEGO

Now, fans will be able to build a 3,491-piece model of the Ministry of Magic, and what's particularly cool about this release is that it features three different levels, allowing folks to build the streets of London that lead to the ministry, the regal entrance to the government headquarters itself, and the Hall of Prophecy on the level below that.

Let's take a closer look at the Harry Potter LEGO Ministry of Magic set below.