Harry Potter: HBO Reveals First Official Image From TV Series

You're a wizard, Harry! HBO has revealed the first official image from the upcoming "Harry Potter" TV show. This is a massive undertaking by Warner Bros. and the premium cable network. The plan is to adapt all of the books with a new cast and with creator J.K. Rowling involved over the course of a decade beginning in 2026, likely with new seasons dropping annually. It's ambitious and now, we have our first glimpse at that ambition in action.

Admittedly, the image doesn't offer a whole lot but it does give us a look at Dominic McLaughlin as our new Harry Potter. He's taking over for Daniel Radcliffe, who played the part in all of the movies. Herre, Harry looks like he's gearing up for a Quidditch match and there's notably snow on the ground. The "Harry Potter" series has a stacked cast with lots of new faces at Hogwarts, led by McLaughlin. The core trio is rounded out by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Even though the image isn't perhaps the most thrilling at first glance, there are a few things noteworthy about it. For one, it means the first trailer is nearly upon us, which we will bring your way tomorrow as soon as it drops. Second, it's easy to forget just how young Harry, Hermione, Ron, and the rest of the kids at Hogwarts are in "The Sorcerer's Stone." We watched them grow up in the movies but here, they're straight-up kids. That stands out.