Harry Potter: HBO Reveals First Official Image From TV Series
You're a wizard, Harry! HBO has revealed the first official image from the upcoming "Harry Potter" TV show. This is a massive undertaking by Warner Bros. and the premium cable network. The plan is to adapt all of the books with a new cast and with creator J.K. Rowling involved over the course of a decade beginning in 2026, likely with new seasons dropping annually. It's ambitious and now, we have our first glimpse at that ambition in action.
Admittedly, the image doesn't offer a whole lot but it does give us a look at Dominic McLaughlin as our new Harry Potter. He's taking over for Daniel Radcliffe, who played the part in all of the movies. Herre, Harry looks like he's gearing up for a Quidditch match and there's notably snow on the ground. The "Harry Potter" series has a stacked cast with lots of new faces at Hogwarts, led by McLaughlin. The core trio is rounded out by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.
Even though the image isn't perhaps the most thrilling at first glance, there are a few things noteworthy about it. For one, it means the first trailer is nearly upon us, which we will bring your way tomorrow as soon as it drops. Second, it's easy to forget just how young Harry, Hermione, Ron, and the rest of the kids at Hogwarts are in "The Sorcerer's Stone." We watched them grow up in the movies but here, they're straight-up kids. That stands out.
The Harry Potter TV show is off to the races
The new series is headed up by Francesca Gardiner ("Succession," "Killing Eve") as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Mylod ("Succession," "Game of Thrones") is on board as executive producer and director of multiple episodes.
Warner Bros. announced the "Harry Potter" TV show in 2023, saying that it will span ten years with a new cast. Everyone who has signed on, including Nick Frost ("Hot Fuzz") as Hagrid or Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You") as Snape, has signed away a decade of their life. For the kids, it means growing up on a TV set, which is no small thing. When it comes to WB and HBO, there's enormous pressure as kids grow up fast. If they don't stay on schedule, it could create logistical issues. There's a lot of moving parts.
Even though J.K. Rowling has become a controversial figure over her continued comments regarding the trans community, Warner Bros. has financial motivation to bring this show to life. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" was the beginning of a massive franchise, pulling in $974 million at the box office. The franchise, all told, generated more than $7 billion globally. That's to say nothing of merchandise, theme parks, etc.
The fanbase for this franchise remains massive and this show represents a way to dive even deeper into the source material than any series of two-hour movies ever could. We'll soon have a much better idea of what that's going to look like.
The "Harry Potter" TV show doesn't have a release date just yet but is expected sometime in 2027.