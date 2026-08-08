Michael Crichton's Westworld Movie Got A Forgotten TV Sequel That Was Abruptly Canceled

"Westworld," Michael Crichton's 1973 film, is a lot more influential than most people give it credit. It was part of a wave of intellectual sci-fi films that followed in the wake of "2001: A Space Odyssey," transplanting that movie's killer AI into a literal Gunslinger (played by Yul Brynner). The film tackles topics as varied as the irresponsible proliferation of technology, the lax ethics of rich people on holiday, the toxic masculinity of the Western genre, and more. Its premise of a place built for experiential, stakes-free leisure going awry influenced Crichton's "Jurassic Park," while its narrative structure of one person trying to survive a ruthless, silent killer who can't be reasoned with influenced everything from the emerging slasher subgenre to "The Terminator." As you can see, "Westworld" is a load-bearing pillar of the sci-fi and horror genres.

It's possible that "Westworld" hasn't enjoyed as beloved a reputation as other seminal genre films because the initial attempts to turn it into a franchise didn't take. 1976's sequel "Futureworld" introduced a ton of intriguing cyberpunk-style concepts to Crichton's premise, including the cloning of real people and public figures. Unfortunately, Richard T. Heffron lost the propulsive terror and excitement of the original, and the movie performed poorly. However, that didn't stop Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the owner of the IP, from trying again on the small screen a few years later. They came up with a series called "Beyond Westworld," which aired on CBS in the spring of 1980.

Sadly, the public wasn't interested in this incarnation, either, and the show was canceled after producing just 5 episodes (with 2 originally unaired). The show is understandably forgotten now, yet its concepts ended up being explored by later, more successful series, including the HBO remake of "Westworld" itself.