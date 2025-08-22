Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park Fixed Everything Wrong With This '70s Sci-Fi Western

While "Westworld" was innovative for its time, "Jurassic Park" pushed cinematic innovation to a new level. "Westworld" was notable for being the first movie to use digital image processing, a process utilized to produce the androids' pixelated view of the world — an innovation that writer and director Michael Crichton pushed for in the film. "Jurassic Park," however, delivered one of the most stunning and significant leaps forward in visual effects history with its computer-generated dinosaurs.

Beyond the technological advances dividing "Westworld" and "Jurassic Park," though, was the cinematic mastery of Spielberg — a director with a skill for building tension and emotion — which made those digital dinosaurs hit that much harder. While still suspenseful, the cinematography of "Westworld" is undeniably dated. It is instantly recognizable as a movie from the days before "Star Wars" changed everything and ushered in an age of dynamic, fast-paced blockbusters. While "Westworld" plods from one straightforward shot to the next, more of a slow burn than a wildfire, "Jurassic Park" is a visually engaging and perfectly paced masterpiece. Spielberg makes close-ups of water trembling in a glass just as thrilling as sweeping wide shots of Brachiosaurus enclosures.

"Jurassic Park" also has the emotional edge. "Westworld" has grand designs when it begins but quickly becomes reduced to a simple horror-thriller, focusing on evil androids hunting down humans, while "Jurassic Park" focuses much more on the relationships between its human characters and its themes of corporate greed, man versus nature, and the ethics of genetic engineering. It's also notable that its dinosaurs are never shown as truly malicious, simply as animals following their instincts. "Jurassic Park" therefore does a much better job than "Westworld" of exposing human hubris as the true villain of the piece.