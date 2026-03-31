A Battlestar Galactica Co-Creator Had A Star Trek-Related Rule For The Cylons

The reimagined "Battlestar Galactica" did some of its most substantial reimagining with the robotic Cylon villains. The original Cylons were boxy robots with synthesized voices created by a vocoder (an effect also used for Soundwave's voice on "Transformers"). In the remake, the Cylons had some chrome-plated Centurions as soldiers, but the leaders of the Cylon race looked and behaved like humans.

"The Cylons were created by man," the opening text of every "Battlestar Galactica" episode reminds us, but now they've evolved. In co-creator Ronald D. Moore's series bible for "Battlestar Galactica," he wrote that: "Just as western Man believes himself to be created in God's image, the Cylons molded themselves into the likeness of their own creator."

Ron Moore broke into science-fiction TV writing for "Star Trek: The Next Generation." On "Battlestar Galactica," he was motivated to tear down the conventions of "Trek" that had grown to frustrate him. You can see that in his series bible, where he emphasizes the writers should "beware the temptation to make the Cylons into some kind of hive mind," specifically comparing them to the Borg from "Star Trek."

"[A hive mind] would only make [the Cylons] automatons constantly linked to some kind of group think. The Cylons are scary and intriguing because they are individuals, yet share a linkage to their brethren unlike anything that mortal man can conceive."

In a subsequent section outlining the limits of the Cylons' technology (like no time travel or Death Star style super-weapons), Moore reiterated: "They are not the Borg. When in doubt, remember they are not the Borg!"