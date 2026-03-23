Battlestar Galactica And Transformers Are Linked By One Unique Special Effect

While the Cylons in the original 1978 "Battlestar Galactica" definitely looked like actors in chrome suits, they at least sounded like robots. Cylon Centurions spoke with a low-pitched synthesized monotone with a metallic echo. Behind the scenes, that voice was created in part with a vocoder machine, which analyzes a vocal track and then creates a synthesized sound based on the qualities of that vocal track. In effect, a robotic voice generator.

Vocoders (short for "vocal encoder") were first invented in the 1920s by engineer Homer Dudley. While Dudley was looking to make telephone communication easier, vocoders have since found use in entertainment. Electronic musicians (such as the duo Daft Punk) often use vocoders to create robot-like vocal tracks, as do movies and TV. The Cylons are one of the most famous types of the latter.

The identity of the actor(s) who supplied the Cylons' voices is something of a mystery; some "Battlestar" fan sites claim an actor named Michael Santiago voiced the Centurions, but primary sources don't corroborate this. The process of making the Cylon voice, though, has been documented. In 2019, music producer Joe Grandberg created a mini-documentary on the equipment used on the original "Battlestar Galactica" to make the Cylon voice; Grandberg even interviewed Peter Berkos, the original audio engineer on "Galactica."

Berkos is not the only Hollywood technician to ever make a robot voice from a vocoder. In 1984, not long after the original "Battlestar Galactica" went off the air, "The Transformers" debuted. Though the characters were robots, their voices sounded human — with one exception. The Decepticon Soundwave (Frank Welker) had a synthesized voice resembling the Cylons', edited by audio engineer Scott Brownlee using a vocoder.