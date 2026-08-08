Quote Of The Day By John Woo: 'Logic Can Be Very Boring...'

There is and never will be another director like John Woo. The legendary Hong Kong filmmaker is a master of aesthetics and invented gun-fu, the stylized, acrobatic blend of firearm violence and martial arts choreography. Woo uses choreographed shootouts the same way Bob Fosse used choreographed dance to tell a story, which is why his use of "bullet ballet" is so prominent. There must always be a grace and tragedy to the violence depicted on screen, and no one does it like John Woo.

Woo is undoubtedly the most influential living figure in the action film genre, with his iconic double gun shootout scenes, replicated in just about every major action film made today. Woo blended his love of wuxia, film noir, and Westerns to create his signature style, even if most Americans only think of him as "the guy with the guns, doves, and slow motion." To dismiss his heroic bloodshed films is to disregard the poetry at the center of his films — as seen in "The Killer," "Bullet in the Head," the "A Better Tomorrow" series, his magnum opus "Hard Boiled," and even the overly-memed "Face/Off." He's also one of the most awarded filmmakers in Hong Kong, having been honored with Hong Kong Film Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Editing, as well as a Golden Horse Award, an Asia Pacific Screen Award, and a Saturn Award. And a big part of that success is due to his unique approach to cinematic visual language, best encapsulated in a statement that we're highlighting as our quote of the day.