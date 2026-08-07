Why Reacher's Stunt Coordinator Was Shocked By Season 4's Scripts [Set Visit]

Being the stunt coordinator for a show like "Reacher" might just be the toughest job in show business. Not only are you in charge of arguably the most important aspect of a series that's essentially one long fight montage, you also have to make sure you outdo yourself with each new season. For British stunt coordinator extraordinaire Buster Reeves, "Reacher" Season 4 posed a unique challenge in that respect, and when he saw what the writers had in store to overcome that challenge, he was taken aback to say the least.

Alan Ritchson made a bold "Reacher" Season 4 promise when he suggested this latest outing would be Jack Reacher's bloodiest yet. That was a significant claim, considering Season 3 saw him face off against Olivier Richters' hulking henchman Paulie in what was easily the most brutal battle in the entire series. But it seems the production team genuinely have tried to push themselves with the upcoming season — almost giving Reeves a heart attack in the process.

During a set visit attended by /Film, Reeves spoke about the moment he first read the script. "First thought that went through my head?" he said. "F***." That says a lot coming from the man who's worked on everything from the "Bourne" and James Bond movies to "The Dark Knight" and "Mission: Impossible III." "I think in the first four episodes we had 11 fights," he explained. "And not just skirmishes, we had 11 choreographed, pre-viz, everybody has to learn their section fights [...] So we kind of hit the ground running."