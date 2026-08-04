Violent Night Producer Kelly McCormick Pinpoints What Most American Action Movies Are Missing

Santa's back to spread cheer and merriment with "Violent Night 2." Just kidding. The sequel to 2022's "Violent Night" will see David Harbour's St. Nick fighting even more bad guys in a follow-up that, judging by the "Violent Night 2" trailer, will live up to its title even more so than the original. Director Tommy Wirkola returns for the sequel, which is also shepherded by action maestro David Leitch's 87North Productions. Leitch and his wife Kelly McCormick serve as producers, and /Film's Ethan Anderton caught up with the latter to ask about American action movies and what they can learn from their foreign counterparts. For McCormick, it's all about the emotion and conveying a character arc through combat.

Harbour's Santa absolutely slays in the cult Christmas classic "Violent Night," saving Christmas by beating up henchmen and rescuing a family being held hostage. The movie saw this jaded version of Father Christmas battle his way through intense brawls that showcased some incredibly impressive (and savage) action, making for a delightfully unhinged festive film. We expected nothing less considering Leitch and his company were on board. The former stuntman and choreographer has been working in action since the '90s, earning plaudits for his contributions to the Jason Bourne movies before breaking out as a director with 2014's "John Wick." That same year, he married McCormick, who has since served as his producing partner, working on everything from "Deadpool 2" to "Atomic Blonde" and the "Nobody" films. She's forgotten more about action movies than many people will ever know.

Asked what she looks for in such films that the average viewer might overlook, she summed up her approach in a wonderfully succinct way. "I come to action through the fact that I believe that it is a physical manifestation of melodrama." Unfortunately, in her view, not every filmmaker follows that approach.